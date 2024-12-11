Rescue Amid Ruins: Zaporizhzhia's Harrowing Night

In a dramatic overnight operation, rescue crews managed to pull two women from the rubble, seven hours after a Russian missile struck a private medical clinic in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The attack, which left six dead and 22 injured, prompted the women to call emergency services from beneath the debris. It highlights a grim pattern of deadly strikes on civilian areas amid the nearly three-year conflict. Western allies are ramping up aid to support Ukraine, yet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscores the critical need for advanced air defense systems.

Advocating for the deployment of existing resources, Zelenskyy stated, "We currently lack sufficient systems to shield our nation from Russian missiles. Our partners hold these defenses." Concurrently, Ukraine intensified its long-range assaults on Russian territories contributing to Moscow's war efforts. Officials reported Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in Russia's Bryansk and Rostov regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)