Left Menu

Rescue Amid Ruins: Zaporizhzhia's Harrowing Night

Two women were rescued after being trapped for over seven hours following a Russian missile attack on a medical clinic in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. The attack is part of ongoing strikes by Russia in civilian areas. President Zelenskyy urges Western allies to provide more advanced air defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:45 IST
Rescue Amid Ruins: Zaporizhzhia's Harrowing Night
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a dramatic overnight operation, rescue crews managed to pull two women from the rubble, seven hours after a Russian missile struck a private medical clinic in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The attack, which left six dead and 22 injured, prompted the women to call emergency services from beneath the debris. It highlights a grim pattern of deadly strikes on civilian areas amid the nearly three-year conflict. Western allies are ramping up aid to support Ukraine, yet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscores the critical need for advanced air defense systems.

Advocating for the deployment of existing resources, Zelenskyy stated, "We currently lack sufficient systems to shield our nation from Russian missiles. Our partners hold these defenses." Concurrently, Ukraine intensified its long-range assaults on Russian territories contributing to Moscow's war efforts. Officials reported Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in Russia's Bryansk and Rostov regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024