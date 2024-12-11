Rescue Amid Ruins: Zaporizhzhia's Harrowing Night
Two women were rescued after being trapped for over seven hours following a Russian missile attack on a medical clinic in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. The attack is part of ongoing strikes by Russia in civilian areas. President Zelenskyy urges Western allies to provide more advanced air defense systems.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a dramatic overnight operation, rescue crews managed to pull two women from the rubble, seven hours after a Russian missile struck a private medical clinic in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The attack, which left six dead and 22 injured, prompted the women to call emergency services from beneath the debris. It highlights a grim pattern of deadly strikes on civilian areas amid the nearly three-year conflict. Western allies are ramping up aid to support Ukraine, yet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscores the critical need for advanced air defense systems.
Advocating for the deployment of existing resources, Zelenskyy stated, "We currently lack sufficient systems to shield our nation from Russian missiles. Our partners hold these defenses." Concurrently, Ukraine intensified its long-range assaults on Russian territories contributing to Moscow's war efforts. Officials reported Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in Russia's Bryansk and Rostov regions.
