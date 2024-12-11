German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Seeks Vote of Confidence Amid Political Turbulence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has officially requested a vote of confidence from the president of the lower house of parliament, a crucial step following the recent collapse of his coalition. The announcement was made on Wednesday, setting the stage for potential political upheaval.

The vote is scheduled for December 16, and Scholz is projected to lose the support of the majority. Should this happen, it would necessitate an official request to the president to dissolve parliament, leading to new elections.

Scholz has reached an agreement with the opposition to schedule the new elections for February 23, as Germany's political landscape navigates through uncertain times.

