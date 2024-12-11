Left Menu

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Seeks Vote of Confidence Amid Political Turbulence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has requested a vote of confidence from the lower house of parliament after the collapse of his coalition. The vote, expected on Dec. 16, is likely to result in his loss, prompting a parliamentary dissolution and new elections scheduled for Feb. 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:12 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Seeks Vote of Confidence Amid Political Turbulence
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has officially requested a vote of confidence from the president of the lower house of parliament, a crucial step following the recent collapse of his coalition. The announcement was made on Wednesday, setting the stage for potential political upheaval.

The vote is scheduled for December 16, and Scholz is projected to lose the support of the majority. Should this happen, it would necessitate an official request to the president to dissolve parliament, leading to new elections.

Scholz has reached an agreement with the opposition to schedule the new elections for February 23, as Germany's political landscape navigates through uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024