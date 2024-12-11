Lok Sabha Drama: Sparks Fly Over Soros Allegations and Pandemic Responses
The Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges as the treasury and opposition benches clashed over various issues, including the situation in Manipur and allegations linking Congress leaders to billionaire George Soros. The proceedings were repeatedly adjourned amidst debates on the Railway Amendment Bill and Disaster Management Act amendments.
The Lok Sabha was engulfed in turbulence on Wednesday with a series of heated debates, leading to multiple adjournments. Discord erupted as Congress member Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP of deflecting from its shortcomings in Manipur by raising concerns over alleged ties between Congress leaders and billionaire George Soros.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal retaliated, accusing the Congress of connections with Soros-backed groups, allegedly aiming to destabilize India. The ongoing verbal tussle compelled BJP member Sandhya Ray to pause the proceedings.
Tensions resurfaced over discussions on the Disaster Management Act amendments, provoking further conflict. Despite the passing of the Railway Amendment Bill, the day concluded with unresolved disputes, following a suspended session due to persistent uproar from the treasury benches.
