AAP Unveils Key Candidates for Punjab Municipal Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit revealed its list of candidates for the municipal elections scheduled in Punjab. The party has nominated 94 candidates for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, 56 for Patiala, and 74 for Amritsar, as part of its ambitious electoral strategy.

Additionally, AAP has declared representatives for several municipal councils such as Amloh, Bagha Purana, and others. Announcing the election plans, the Punjab Election Commission stated the polls are set for December 21 across municipal bodies including councils and Nagar Panchayats.

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary has confirmed the enforcement of the model code of conduct and detailed election arrangements. Voting will be held from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the polling day, with an immediate vote count, ensuring a prompt election process.

Chaudhary also set out the timeline leading up to the elections: nominations began on December 9 and close on December 12, followed by scrutiny on December 13. The final day for nomination withdrawal is December 14, as voting spans 381 municipal corporation wards and 598 municipal council and Nagar Panchayat wards.

The final voter lists were made available on December 7, with copies accessible at designated offices. Spending limits have been established per category of municipal bodies, ranging from Rs 4 lakh for municipal corporations to Rs 1.4 lakh for Nagar Panchayats, aiming to maintain a fair election financial practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)