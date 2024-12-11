Political Storm: Opposition's Bold Move to Oust Rajya Sabha Chairman

The Congress, alongside various opposition parties, has launched a strong critique against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, labeling him the 'biggest disruptor' in the House. They allege Dhankhar, perceived as acting for a 'next promotion,' has compromised the country's dignity through his partisan behavior.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Dhankhar of aligning with the ruling party rather than upholding constitutional traditions, prompting a historic no-confidence motion for his ouster. Dhankhar dismissed these accusations amidst a program in Jaipur, asserting efforts to destabilize national unity.

Amidst uproar, the Rajya Sabha adjourned without conducting any business, as debates ensued on issues involving opposition ties to George Soros. Meanwhile, leaders like J P Nadda criticized the move, calling it a deflection from national security concerns, while government officials defended the Chairman's integrity.

