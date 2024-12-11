Left Menu

BJP vs AAP: Tensions Rise in Patiala Civic Poll Battle

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu urged voters to elect a BJP mayor in Patiala to enhance city development, criticizing the AAP government's performance. He claimed BJP mayors would have direct access to the Prime Minister for support and alleged AAP obstruction in the nomination process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:49 IST
BJP vs AAP: Tensions Rise in Patiala Civic Poll Battle
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu made a fervent appeal to Patiala voters, urging them to elect a BJP mayor in the upcoming civic polls. He emphasized that this would facilitate direct access to the Prime Minister and Union ministers, accelerating the city's development.

The municipal elections in Punjab, scheduled for December 21, cover five major cities including Patiala. Bittu criticized the AAP government for allegedly neglecting the state and sidelining its own volunteers, while touting the successes of BJP-led development in other states.

The minister alleged obstacles in the nomination process for BJP candidates, claiming the AAP government was denying necessary permissions. Senior BJP leader Preneet Kaur supported these claims, accusing the AAP of intimidation tactics, while AAP highlighted their candidate selection process and developmental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024