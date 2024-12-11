BJP vs AAP: Tensions Rise in Patiala Civic Poll Battle

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu made a fervent appeal to Patiala voters, urging them to elect a BJP mayor in the upcoming civic polls. He emphasized that this would facilitate direct access to the Prime Minister and Union ministers, accelerating the city's development.

The municipal elections in Punjab, scheduled for December 21, cover five major cities including Patiala. Bittu criticized the AAP government for allegedly neglecting the state and sidelining its own volunteers, while touting the successes of BJP-led development in other states.

The minister alleged obstacles in the nomination process for BJP candidates, claiming the AAP government was denying necessary permissions. Senior BJP leader Preneet Kaur supported these claims, accusing the AAP of intimidation tactics, while AAP highlighted their candidate selection process and developmental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)