Left Menu

Blinken Defends Afghanistan Exit Amidst Criticism

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating it ended the country's longest war. His testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee faced criticism over the chaotic exit. Republicans blame Biden, while Democrats cite Trump's initial deal with the Taliban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:52 IST
Blinken Defends Afghanistan Exit Amidst Criticism
Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stood by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan during a high-stakes testimony before Congress. He characterized the decision as a strategic shift away from America's longest war, allowing the nation to redirect resources.

Facing sharp criticism, particularly from Republicans, Blinken was grilled over the consequences of the chaotic withdrawal, including the deaths of 13 Americans and the fate of thousands of Afghans who assisted U.S. troops. Lawmakers sought accountability and clarity on the administration's actions.

The controversy over the withdrawal became a flashpoint in the political landscape, with accusations traded between parties. Democrats focus on the previous administration's deal with the Taliban, while Republicans are critical of the Biden administration's execution of the exit strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024