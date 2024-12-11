Blinken Defends Afghanistan Exit Amidst Criticism

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stood by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan during a high-stakes testimony before Congress. He characterized the decision as a strategic shift away from America's longest war, allowing the nation to redirect resources.

Facing sharp criticism, particularly from Republicans, Blinken was grilled over the consequences of the chaotic withdrawal, including the deaths of 13 Americans and the fate of thousands of Afghans who assisted U.S. troops. Lawmakers sought accountability and clarity on the administration's actions.

The controversy over the withdrawal became a flashpoint in the political landscape, with accusations traded between parties. Democrats focus on the previous administration's deal with the Taliban, while Republicans are critical of the Biden administration's execution of the exit strategy.

