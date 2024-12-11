Left Menu

Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A New Threat Amid Ukraine Conflict

A US intelligence assessment indicates Russia might use its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine again. Used for the first time last month, the missile is seen more as intimidation rather than a game-changer. US officials have observed potential launch preparations as tensions heighten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:47 IST
Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A New Threat Amid Ukraine Conflict
  • Country:
  • United States

According to a US intelligence assessment, Russia is likely to deploy its newly introduced Oreshnik missile against Ukraine soon, according to US officials. The missile, recently utilized for the first time, is viewed primarily as an intimidation tool.

This revelation comes amidst escalating tensions in the multi-year conflict, with both nations striving for an upper hand. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to end the hostilities, coinciding with a recent US announcement of nearly $1 billion in security aid to Ukraine. Concurrently, Western allies are suggesting potential peace talks this winter.

US officials report preparations for another missile launch, possibly by month-end, reflecting ongoing conflict dynamics. Additionally, the Russian Defence Ministry has indicated potential retaliatory actions following Ukrainian strikes using US-made missiles. With the situation rapidly evolving, both sides are navigating a complex strategic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024