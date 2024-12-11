Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A New Threat Amid Ukraine Conflict

According to a US intelligence assessment, Russia is likely to deploy its newly introduced Oreshnik missile against Ukraine soon, according to US officials. The missile, recently utilized for the first time, is viewed primarily as an intimidation tool.

This revelation comes amidst escalating tensions in the multi-year conflict, with both nations striving for an upper hand. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to end the hostilities, coinciding with a recent US announcement of nearly $1 billion in security aid to Ukraine. Concurrently, Western allies are suggesting potential peace talks this winter.

US officials report preparations for another missile launch, possibly by month-end, reflecting ongoing conflict dynamics. Additionally, the Russian Defence Ministry has indicated potential retaliatory actions following Ukrainian strikes using US-made missiles. With the situation rapidly evolving, both sides are navigating a complex strategic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)