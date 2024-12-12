FBI Director Set to Resign Ahead of Inauguration
FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to resign before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January. While no specific date has been set, Wray announced his planned departure during an all-staff meeting at the FBI, as reported by Fox News.
- Country:
- United States
In a major administrative shakeup, FBI Director Christopher Wray is preparing to step down from his position prior to President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, according to a report by Fox News.
Sources indicate that Wray has yet to establish an exact date for his departure. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that he will leave before the January 20th inauguration. Fox reported that Wray communicated his decision during an all-staff meeting at the FBI.
This announcement marks another significant transition period for the nation's top investigative agency, as the leadership prepares for upcoming changes in the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The White House says 3 Americans long held in China have now been released from custody, reports AP.
Ramping Up: White House Urges Ukraine to Expand Military Amid Ongoing Conflict
Judiciary Celebrates 75 Years of the Indian Constitution at Historic Inauguration
Biden Hosts Historic AIDS Memorial Display at White House
AIDS Memorial Quilt Unveiled at the White House