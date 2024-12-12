Left Menu

FBI Director Set to Resign Ahead of Inauguration

FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to resign before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January. While no specific date has been set, Wray announced his planned departure during an all-staff meeting at the FBI, as reported by Fox News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:39 IST
Christopher Wray
  • Country:
  • United States

In a major administrative shakeup, FBI Director Christopher Wray is preparing to step down from his position prior to President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, according to a report by Fox News.

Sources indicate that Wray has yet to establish an exact date for his departure. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that he will leave before the January 20th inauguration. Fox reported that Wray communicated his decision during an all-staff meeting at the FBI.

This announcement marks another significant transition period for the nation's top investigative agency, as the leadership prepares for upcoming changes in the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

