FBI Director Set to Resign Ahead of Inauguration

In a major administrative shakeup, FBI Director Christopher Wray is preparing to step down from his position prior to President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, according to a report by Fox News.

Sources indicate that Wray has yet to establish an exact date for his departure. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that he will leave before the January 20th inauguration. Fox reported that Wray communicated his decision during an all-staff meeting at the FBI.

This announcement marks another significant transition period for the nation's top investigative agency, as the leadership prepares for upcoming changes in the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)