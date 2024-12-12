Cyberbullying Controversy: Mistaken 'Beer' Bottle Appearance at CPI(M) Conference

A CPI(M) leader has faced cyberbullying after images of her drinking from a reusable water bottle, likened to a beer bottle, emerged online from the party's Kollam district conference.

Chintha Jerome, CPI(M) state committee member, condemned the incident in a Facebook post, suggesting those mistaking the herbal water bottle for beer should question their judgment.

The conference followed a strict green protocol, using reusable bottles to replace plastic. This incident underscores the challenges of misinformation and deception in politics today, as Jerome pointed out.

(With inputs from agencies.)