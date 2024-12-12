Rahul Gandhi Returns to Hathras: Seeking Justice or Political Spotlight?

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited Hathras to meet with the family of a Dalit woman who died after an alleged gang-rape. His visit drew political attention and a heavy police presence.

Congress insists that Gandhi's visit underscores their dedication to justice for the aggrieved family. However, BJP officials and the Uttar Pradesh government have criticized the move as politically motivated.

The Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Brajesh Pathak, and Minister for Minorities Welfare, Om Prakash Rajbhar, suggested that Gandhi's visit was unnecessary given the CBI's prior investigation and portrayed it as a desperate political maneuver by the Congress party.

