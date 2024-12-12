Rahul Gandhi Returns to Hathras: Seeking Justice or Political Spotlight?
Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped and killed in 2020, drawing political criticism. While Congress claims it reflects their commitment to justice, BJP and UP officials argue it’s a political gambit. The CBI already conducted an inquiry into the case.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited Hathras to meet with the family of a Dalit woman who died after an alleged gang-rape. His visit drew political attention and a heavy police presence.
Congress insists that Gandhi's visit underscores their dedication to justice for the aggrieved family. However, BJP officials and the Uttar Pradesh government have criticized the move as politically motivated.
The Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Brajesh Pathak, and Minister for Minorities Welfare, Om Prakash Rajbhar, suggested that Gandhi's visit was unnecessary given the CBI's prior investigation and portrayed it as a desperate political maneuver by the Congress party.
