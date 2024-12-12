Sharad Pawar Celebrates 84th Birthday Amid Political Tensions

Sharad Pawar, the NCP leader, marked his 84th birthday on Thursday amidst family members and well-wishers, including his estranged nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The former Union Minister celebrated by cutting a cake with a sword at his residence in 6, Janpath, surrounded by supporters as prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sent their greetings.

Despite political rifts and recent electoral defeats, the gathering highlighted Pawar's enduring influence in Maharashtra's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)