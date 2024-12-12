Sharad Pawar Celebrates 84th Birthday Amid Political Tensions
Sharad Pawar celebrated his 84th birthday with family, including estranged nephew Ajit Pawar. The event saw greetings from major political leaders, despite recent political setbacks for Pawar. Pawar's political legacy includes serving as a former Union Minister and forming the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999.
Sharad Pawar, the NCP leader, marked his 84th birthday on Thursday amidst family members and well-wishers, including his estranged nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The former Union Minister celebrated by cutting a cake with a sword at his residence in 6, Janpath, surrounded by supporters as prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sent their greetings.
Despite political rifts and recent electoral defeats, the gathering highlighted Pawar's enduring influence in Maharashtra's politics.
