Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Celebrates 84th Birthday Amid Political Tensions

Sharad Pawar celebrated his 84th birthday with family, including estranged nephew Ajit Pawar. The event saw greetings from major political leaders, despite recent political setbacks for Pawar. Pawar's political legacy includes serving as a former Union Minister and forming the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:06 IST
Sharad Pawar Celebrates 84th Birthday Amid Political Tensions
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the NCP leader, marked his 84th birthday on Thursday amidst family members and well-wishers, including his estranged nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The former Union Minister celebrated by cutting a cake with a sword at his residence in 6, Janpath, surrounded by supporters as prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sent their greetings.

Despite political rifts and recent electoral defeats, the gathering highlighted Pawar's enduring influence in Maharashtra's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024