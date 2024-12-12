Maharashtra Government Faces Criticism Over Priorities Following Parbhani Violence

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad has voiced concerns about the Maharashtra government's spending priorities, questioning the substantial costs incurred for the Chief Minister and deputy ministers' swearing-in ceremony. Gaikwad urged the government to prioritize the formation of the state cabinet, which remains incomplete.

This criticism comes amid rising tensions in Parbhani, where recent violence erupted following the alleged defacement of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Gaikwad emphasized the need for swift government action, stating, "Violence broke out in Parbhani city. The state government needs to control the situation there; the state cabinet should be formed as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil have slammed the ruling Mahayuti government. Raut claimed such incidents were becoming frequent, while Londhe Patil speculated on a possible conspiracy to incite unrest. In response, Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade called for calm as additional police forces were deployed to maintain order.

