Building on a Solid Foundation: Jharkhand's Path to Progress
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the foundation for the state's development laid by the JMM-led government, advocating accelerated progress in sectors like education, health, and employment. Soren highlighted the focus on rural improvement and criticized the BJP's past governance. Legislative tensions marked the assembly session.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted his government's achievements, asserting that the groundwork for the state's advancement was established during the JMM's previous term in office. With a focus on sectors such as education, health, and employment, Soren outlined a vision for accelerated progress.
The Chief Minister emphasized a commitment to rural development, stating that the government's efforts strive to benefit the poor, tribals, Dalits, farmers, youths, and women. He criticized the BJP's former rule, marking significant changes since the JMM coalition's rise to power in 2019.
The assembly session witnessed heated exchanges, with the BJP expressing discontent over remarks by a JMM legislator. Amidst opposition protests, the session moved forward, ultimately passing the Motion of Thanks on the governor's speech by voice vote.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Hemant Soren
- JMM
- development
- progress
- education
- health
- rural
- economy
- assembly
ALSO READ
Trump's New Health Deputy: Jim O'Neill
Weinstein's Legal Battle: Health Crisis at Rikers
Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India: ACKO's Digital-First Approach
Māori Health Providers Lead Immunisation Push: Over 69,000 Vaccinations Delivered
First New Charter School in NZ to Open in 2025: A Milestone in Educational Reform