Building on a Solid Foundation: Jharkhand's Path to Progress

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted his government's achievements, asserting that the groundwork for the state's advancement was established during the JMM's previous term in office. With a focus on sectors such as education, health, and employment, Soren outlined a vision for accelerated progress.

The Chief Minister emphasized a commitment to rural development, stating that the government's efforts strive to benefit the poor, tribals, Dalits, farmers, youths, and women. He criticized the BJP's former rule, marking significant changes since the JMM coalition's rise to power in 2019.

The assembly session witnessed heated exchanges, with the BJP expressing discontent over remarks by a JMM legislator. Amidst opposition protests, the session moved forward, ultimately passing the Motion of Thanks on the governor's speech by voice vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)