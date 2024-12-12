Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Calls for Nationwide NRC-like Document

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated for a nationwide NRC-like document to distinguish citizens from infiltrators. He discussed the difficulty in securing borders and criticized West Bengal's lack of cooperation. Sarma also spoke on Hindu safety in Bangladesh and supported 'one nation, one election.'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Puri, called for creating a nationwide NRC-like document to differentiate citizens from infiltrators. Speaking to the press after visiting Jagannath Temple, he explained that Assam now requires NRC registration for Aadhaar card eligibility.

He highlighted the challenges of fencing the Bangladesh border due to geographical constraints, suggesting technological solutions instead. Sarma criticized West Bengal's lack of cooperation, noting that government interventions in Assam and Tripura could halt infiltration.

Addressing concerns over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Sarma expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic actions. He also endorsed the 'one nation, one election' policy to streamline developmental work. Additionally, he dismissed the political influence of BJD in Odisha, asserting BJP's future dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

