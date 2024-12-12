Imran Khan Faces New Indictment Over State Gifts

A former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, along with his wife, has been indicted by a court in a new case concerning the illegal sale of state gifts. This development was reported by the local broadcaster Geo, adding to Khan's ongoing legal battles.

Imran Khan, a 72-year-old former cricket star, has been involved in numerous legal cases over the past year. The latest charges add to the former leader's mounting legal challenges while he remains behind bars since late last year.

The indictment marks yet another chapter in the ongoing saga of Imran Khan's tumultuous political and legal journey, which has captivated both national and international observers.

