Imran Khan Faces New Indictment Over State Gifts

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have been indicted over charges of illegally selling state gifts. This is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Khan, who has been imprisoned since late last year. The case adds to growing pressures on the former leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:57 IST
A former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, along with his wife, has been indicted by a court in a new case concerning the illegal sale of state gifts. This development was reported by the local broadcaster Geo, adding to Khan's ongoing legal battles.

Imran Khan, a 72-year-old former cricket star, has been involved in numerous legal cases over the past year. The latest charges add to the former leader's mounting legal challenges while he remains behind bars since late last year.

The indictment marks yet another chapter in the ongoing saga of Imran Khan's tumultuous political and legal journey, which has captivated both national and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

