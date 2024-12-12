Odisha BJP to Elect New Leader Amidst Rising Success
The ruling BJP in Odisha will elect a new state president in January next year. The party's organizational elections have commenced, with district polls slated next. Current president Manmohan Samal has been praised for leading the party to major victories in state and national elections.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for a leadership change, with elections to select a new state president set for January. The party's internal organizational elections are already underway, marking a pivotal moment for the faction as it eyes expansion and consolidation.
Party officials, including state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, confirmed that voting for the position would follow district-level polls, emphasizing the democratic ethos of the BJP. This method allows even grassroots participants the possibility of ascending to the presidency, reflecting the party's inclusive approach.
Incumbent president Manmohan Samal, who took over in 2023, has been lauded for steering the BJP to significant victories in the recent assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Under his leadership, the party secured governmental control in a landmark moment, securing 78 of 147 assembly seats and dominating the Lok Sabha polls with 20 out of 21 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Pharma Industry: A Beacon of Global Leadership by 2047
Pipavav Partners with CleanMax for Renewable Energy Leadership
Shishir Baijal Expands Leadership Role at Knight Frank Asia Pacific
Pioneering Fintech Regulation: India's Global Leadership Against Financial Crimes
Maharashtra's CM Dilemma: Mahayuti's Leadership Quandary