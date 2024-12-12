Odisha BJP to Elect New Leader Amidst Rising Success

The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for a leadership change, with elections to select a new state president set for January. The party's internal organizational elections are already underway, marking a pivotal moment for the faction as it eyes expansion and consolidation.

Party officials, including state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, confirmed that voting for the position would follow district-level polls, emphasizing the democratic ethos of the BJP. This method allows even grassroots participants the possibility of ascending to the presidency, reflecting the party's inclusive approach.

Incumbent president Manmohan Samal, who took over in 2023, has been lauded for steering the BJP to significant victories in the recent assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Under his leadership, the party secured governmental control in a landmark moment, securing 78 of 147 assembly seats and dominating the Lok Sabha polls with 20 out of 21 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)