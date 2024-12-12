Left Menu

Pope Francis Urges Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Meeting with Abbas

Pope Francis met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican, discussing the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire. The pope's comments have become increasingly critical of Israel's military actions in the region, raising eyebrows internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:05 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican on Thursday for their first meeting in three years. The discussions centered around the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza as a result of ongoing military actions.

Following a private half-hour meeting, Abbas spoke with the Vatican's top diplomats about the potential for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Abbas expressed gratitude to the pope for his support of a two-state solution aimed at achieving peace in Palestine.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture as the pope's increasingly vocal criticism of Israel's military actions against Hamas has stirred controversy, notably describing them as potentially genocidal in a forthcoming book. Israel has firmly denied these accusations, amidst claims of extensive casualties and destruction in Gaza.

