Pope Francis Urges Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Meeting with Abbas
Pope Francis met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican, discussing the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire. The pope's comments have become increasingly critical of Israel's military actions in the region, raising eyebrows internationally.
Pope Francis met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican on Thursday for their first meeting in three years. The discussions centered around the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza as a result of ongoing military actions.
Following a private half-hour meeting, Abbas spoke with the Vatican's top diplomats about the potential for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Abbas expressed gratitude to the pope for his support of a two-state solution aimed at achieving peace in Palestine.
The meeting comes at a critical juncture as the pope's increasingly vocal criticism of Israel's military actions against Hamas has stirred controversy, notably describing them as potentially genocidal in a forthcoming book. Israel has firmly denied these accusations, amidst claims of extensive casualties and destruction in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Talks
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Deal
Signs of apparent celebration in Beirut; no reported violations shortly after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect, reports AP.
Unveiling Peace: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire and A Path Forward