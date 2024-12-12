Kejriwal Unveils Women's Empowerment Scheme Amid Election Buzz

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has rolled out the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, hoping to empower women financially and gain an advantage in the upcoming Assembly polls. The scheme initially offers Rs 1,000 monthly aid to eligible women, with promises to raise it to Rs 2,100 after elections.

While addressing a gathering at the AAP headquarters, attended by women supporters, Kejriwal emphasized the scheme as a step towards societal strengthening. Though banking challenges were highlighted, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi assured that the initial installment would reach beneficiaries before the elections.

The announcement comes as BJP questions AAP's financial strategies and prior promises. Despite criticisms, Kejriwal expressed optimism about AAP's electoral success, believing the scheme could benefit around 45 lakh eligible women in the capital.

