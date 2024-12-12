Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Quest for Statehood: The Ongoing Struggle Under Dual-Control

Tariq Hameed Karra, JKPCC President, highlighted the ongoing struggle for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's full statehood, criticizing the 'dual-control system' that limits governance. Congress, with support from Rahul Gandhi, remains committed to this cause, warning that citizens will remain casualties until statehood is reinstated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Tariq Hameed Karra, has asserted that until full statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir, the people will continue to suffer under the existing 'dual-control system.' He described the residents as the primary 'casualties' of this arrangement.

Karra emphasized that the Congress party has long advocated for the restoration of statehood, even before elections. He acknowledged that other major political entities are now aligning with this stance. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has also reinforced this cause, vowing ongoing efforts within Parliament.

The Congress leader argued that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are entitled to statehood, accusing the BJP of intentionally keeping them in distress. He criticized the absence of business rules and suggested that the current governance setup sets a problematic precedent, potentially paralyzing administrative processes.

