General Sigdel: Strengthening Nepal-India Defence Ties

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Nepal's Army, visited India to enhance bilateral defence ties. He was honored with the title of Honorary General of the Indian Army, symbolizing the strong military cooperation between Nepal and India. The visit included meetings with Indian defense officials and diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:39 IST
In a move that further cements military relations between Nepal and India, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, embarked on an official visit to India, engaging in significant discussions with Indian defence officials. The visit, set from December 11 to 14, underscores continuous efforts to deepen bilateral defence collaboration.

A highlight of the tour was the conferral of the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to General Sigdel by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This gesture marks over 70 years of military cooperation between the two nations and reaffirms a longstanding tradition of camaraderie between their armies.

During his stay, General Sigdel participated in a series of strategic dialogues, notably with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, where discussions ranged from bilateral defence cooperation to regional security issues. These interactions reflect a shared commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

