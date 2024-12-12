Left Menu

Lula Makes Swift Recovery After Brain Procedure

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully underwent a minimally invasive procedure to halt brain bleeding. He is set to return to Brasilia next week, continuing his duties gradually. The procedure followed head surgery due to a fall at home in October, with no neurological damage reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has undergone a successful minimally invasive procedure to address persistent bleeding on his brain's surface. This development comes after an unexpected head surgery earlier in the week, his medical team informed reporters in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

The doctors at Sirio-Libanes hospital confirmed the procedure went smoothly, and President Lula is currently awake and in good health. He is anticipated to be discharged early next week and will return to Brasilia to gradually resume his presidential duties.

The 79-year-old leader underwent surgery on Tuesday due to a brain bleed following complications from a fall in October. Despite the scare, doctors assured that Lula remains neurologically sound, dispelling any concerns of brain damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

