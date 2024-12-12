Lula Makes Swift Recovery After Brain Procedure

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has undergone a successful minimally invasive procedure to address persistent bleeding on his brain's surface. This development comes after an unexpected head surgery earlier in the week, his medical team informed reporters in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

The doctors at Sirio-Libanes hospital confirmed the procedure went smoothly, and President Lula is currently awake and in good health. He is anticipated to be discharged early next week and will return to Brasilia to gradually resume his presidential duties.

The 79-year-old leader underwent surgery on Tuesday due to a brain bleed following complications from a fall in October. Despite the scare, doctors assured that Lula remains neurologically sound, dispelling any concerns of brain damage.

