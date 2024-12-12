UK SFO Appeals for Whistleblower Incentives in Timeshare Scam Investigation

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has issued a public appeal seeking information on a suspected six-year scam involving timeshares and holiday clubs. This follows the arrest of five suspects and raids on four properties, linked to an organized crime group allegedly cold-calling individuals with offers to exit or claim compensation from unspecified timeshares or holiday clubs for an upfront fee.

The scam reportedly involved repeating the con after victims initially paid, pressuring them into paying additional fees under the claim they were being helped to recover scammed money. The SFO is urging whistleblowers to come forward, bolstered by Director Nick Ephgrave's push for incentives to enhance evidence collection and streamline complex investigations.

Highlighting successful U.S. whistleblower reward programs, Ephgrave expressed concern over the lack of incentive in the UK, which drives potential whistleblowers abroad. Despite worries about the credibility and implications of incentivized whistleblowers, calls are growing for a consultation to integrate such schemes within British legal frameworks, balancing disclosure requirements and judicial controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)