Owaisi Applauds Supreme Court's Halt on Religious Structure Surveys

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi praised the Supreme Court's decision to temporarily halt all court orders relating to pending suits on existing religious structures, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace. The court also paused any new suits over related claims while challenging the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:08 IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant judicial intervention, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi labeled the Supreme Court's suspension of further court orders regarding suits on existing religious structures as a 'correct' and 'good decision.' This ruling, he argued, underscores the crucial intent of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, to foster national stability and prevent communal unrest.

Citing the recent violence in Sambhal, Owaisi highlighted the swift court actions that led to tragic outcomes, noting, 'A case was filed and resolved within 1.5 hours, culminating in a violent survey that resulted in the deaths of five innocent Muslims.' The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, decreed a freeze on new surveys or suits pending the court's deliberations on the act.

Simultaneously, Owaisi critiqued the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, denouncing it as a threat to India's federal framework. He warned that aligning elections could erode regional parties, as diverse issues differentiate state polls from national ones. A comprehensive bill awaits to enforce synchronized electoral processes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

