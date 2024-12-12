Owaisi Applauds Supreme Court's Halt on Religious Structure Surveys

In a significant judicial intervention, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi labeled the Supreme Court's suspension of further court orders regarding suits on existing religious structures as a 'correct' and 'good decision.' This ruling, he argued, underscores the crucial intent of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, to foster national stability and prevent communal unrest.

Citing the recent violence in Sambhal, Owaisi highlighted the swift court actions that led to tragic outcomes, noting, 'A case was filed and resolved within 1.5 hours, culminating in a violent survey that resulted in the deaths of five innocent Muslims.' The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, decreed a freeze on new surveys or suits pending the court's deliberations on the act.

Simultaneously, Owaisi critiqued the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, denouncing it as a threat to India's federal framework. He warned that aligning elections could erode regional parties, as diverse issues differentiate state polls from national ones. A comprehensive bill awaits to enforce synchronized electoral processes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)