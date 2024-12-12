Paraguay Reinstates Embassy in Jerusalem after Diplomatic Saga

In a significant diplomatic move, Paraguay has reopened its embassy in Jerusalem, a decision that comes years after a series of relocations and changes in presidential leadership.

President Santiago Peña, joining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscored the commitment to strengthening ties and embracing shared values during the official opening ceremony.

Despite the backdrop of regional conflicts, including the Gaza conflict, Peña focused on peace and development, signaling a strong diplomatic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)