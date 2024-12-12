Paraguay Reinstates Embassy in Jerusalem after Diplomatic Saga
Paraguay reopened its embassy in Jerusalem, marking the end of a diplomatic conflict that began in 2018. President Santiago Peña and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the ceremony. This decision reverses previous relocations and is meant to strengthen bilateral relationships despite regional tensions.
In a significant diplomatic move, Paraguay has reopened its embassy in Jerusalem, a decision that comes years after a series of relocations and changes in presidential leadership.
President Santiago Peña, joining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscored the commitment to strengthening ties and embracing shared values during the official opening ceremony.
Despite the backdrop of regional conflicts, including the Gaza conflict, Peña focused on peace and development, signaling a strong diplomatic stance.
