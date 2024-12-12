Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

The Union Cabinet's approval of a bill to implement 'one nation, one election' has sparked fierce debate, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav calling it impractical and undemocratic. Yadav referred to the plan as a collective hijacking of the electoral process, criticizing it as a conspiracy against democracy.

The proposal, strongly endorsed by the ruling BJP, aims to implement simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The initiative was greenlit by the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via a constitutional amendment bill.

While backed by 32 political parties, the suggestion also faces opposition. Concerns were raised about the potential loss of democratic representation during unstable government periods. Former President Ram Nath Kovind's high-level committee proposed legislative amendments, but the debate continues over its feasibility and impact.

