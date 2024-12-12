Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: Rebels Torch Assad Legacy

The grand mausoleum of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's family, located in Qardaha, was stormed and destroyed by rebels after taking Damascus. The site was seen as a symbol of the Assad regime's injustices. Syrians now seek to remove all traces of the Assad legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:40 IST
The grand mausoleum of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's family has turned into a scene of desolation, covered in ashes and bullet casings, after rebels stormed and destroyed it. For many Syrians, the site represents the injustices endured under the Assad family's long rule.

Rebels stormed, looted, and torched the marble mausoleum in Assad's western Syrian hometown of Qardaha, following their capture of Damascus. This marked the end of a family dynasty that began with Hafez Assad's rise to power in a 1970 coup. The mausoleum's desecration symbolized the rebels' determination to erase the legacy of the Assad regime.

Rebel fighter Ahmet al-Abdullah, expressing mixed feelings over the destruction, emphasized the new leadership's resolve to cleanse Syria of Assad's influence. Meanwhile, celebrations erupted in Latakia as the fall of the Assad family was marked with revelry, flags, and chants of revolution.

