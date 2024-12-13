Macron Delays PM Nomination Amid Political Turmoil

French President Emmanuel Macron has deferred the announcement of a new prime minister to Friday morning, as stated by the presidential office on Thursday.

Just 48 hours ago, Macron had expressed his intent to appoint a new head of government within that timeframe.

The new administration is set to succeed the one previously led by Michel Barnier, who stepped down after facing a no-confidence vote by far-right and leftist legislators. This event marks the second significant political upheaval in France within a matter of months.

