Shiv Sena's Strategic Push for BMC Control in 2024 Elections

The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls as part of the Mahayuti alliance. The party seeks to maintain control over Mumbai's civic body and highlight its developmental initiatives, contrasting with rival Shiv Sena (UBT).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Shiv Sena is gearing up to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, slated for next year, as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed the campaign strategy on Thursday.

Highlighting Mahayuti's efforts to transform Mumbai into a powerhouse, Shinde emphasized the necessity of controlling the civic body. This strategy follows Mahayuti's success in the state and central governments and aims to leverage that momentum in all 227 BMC wards.

Shinde's declaration underscores the significance of the upcoming electoral battle against the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT). Mass membership drives, and local organizational boosts are part of Shiv Sena's playbook for securing civic stronghold, historically controlled by the party from 1997 to 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

