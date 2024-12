U.S. Citizen Rescued from Syria Amid Diplomatic Efforts

The United States is actively engaging in efforts to repatriate Travis Timmerman, an American citizen who was located in Syria, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During discussions in Jordan, Blinken confirmed the initiative, linking it to broader U.S. objectives concerning Syria's political transition.

Meanwhile, efforts to locate Austin Tice, a U.S. journalist missing for over a decade in Syria, remain a priority, with hopes that new diplomatic avenues could yield progress.

