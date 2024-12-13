Left Menu

Venezuela's Controversial Election: Unrest and Releases

This week, Venezuelan authorities released 103 people arrested during protests following the disputed presidential election. President Maduro was declared the victor despite opposition claims. The government now reviews cases related to protest arrests, amid ongoing tension and widespread destruction caused by the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:07 IST
Venezuela's Controversial Election: Unrest and Releases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuelan authorities have announced the release of 103 individuals who were detained amid anti-government protests after the controversial presidential election in July.

Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner by electoral authorities, despite lacking concrete evidence, leading to mass protests. Opposition party Vente Venezuela stated that some regional leaders were recently detained.

The government's recent prisoner release comes as part of a review of the arrests, while incidents of destruction and violence during the protests continue to stir tensions in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024