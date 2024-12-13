Venezuela's Controversial Election: Unrest and Releases
This week, Venezuelan authorities released 103 people arrested during protests following the disputed presidential election. President Maduro was declared the victor despite opposition claims. The government now reviews cases related to protest arrests, amid ongoing tension and widespread destruction caused by the unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:07 IST
Venezuelan authorities have announced the release of 103 individuals who were detained amid anti-government protests after the controversial presidential election in July.
Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner by electoral authorities, despite lacking concrete evidence, leading to mass protests. Opposition party Vente Venezuela stated that some regional leaders were recently detained.
The government's recent prisoner release comes as part of a review of the arrests, while incidents of destruction and violence during the protests continue to stir tensions in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
