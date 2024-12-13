West Bengal BJP's Ram Temple Plan Sparks Political Debate in Murshidabad

The Murshidabad unit of the West Bengal BJP has stirred political waters with its announcement to build a Ram temple in Berhampore. This declaration comes on the heels of TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's proposal to construct a mosque inspired by the Babri Masjid in the district's Beldanga area.

The BJP disclosed that the temple's construction is scheduled to commence on January 22, 2025, exactly a year after the Ram temple in Ayodhya opens its doors. The project, estimated at Rs 10 crore, has already identified a plot of land, according to BJP's Berhampore’s district president, Shakharav Sarkar.

This political maneuver is seen as an effort by the BJP to consolidate support among Murshidabad's Hindu community, reacting to remarks from Kabir that have become a contentious issue. While TMC has distanced itself from Kabir's statement, opposition parties such as Congress criticize Kabir for engaging in divisive politics in the sensitive region.

