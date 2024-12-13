Left Menu

Congress Demands Expunging of Alleged Defamatory Remarks in Lok Sabha

The Congress party has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey during Zero Hour. Congress claims the comments defame key party leaders and violate parliamentary rules. The remarks allegedly imply damaging motives against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and the late Rajiv Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 09:28 IST
In a formal request to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Congress party has asked for the removal of remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey during Zero Hour, describing them as defamatory.

Congress whip Manickam Tagore outlined in a letter that Dubey's statements violated Rule 352 of parliamentary conduct, insisting they were derogatory towards key Congress figures including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The controversy intensified as Dubey suggested links between Congress leaders and foreign interests aimed at destabilizing India, prompting Congress's urgent appeal for the comments to be expunged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

