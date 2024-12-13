Delhi Assembly Elections: A Battle for Development Spirit
Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader and former MP, highlights the upcoming Delhi assembly elections as a fight to restore the development spirit in the capital. He accuses the ruling party of failing in clean politics and public welfare, expressing confidence in Congress's ability to make a positive impact.
Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit has positioned the upcoming Delhi assembly elections as a battle to revive the spirit of development in the capital city. His remarks come as the Congress announced its candidates for the polls, including Dikshit from the New Delhi seat.
Dikshit, in conversation with PTI Videos, emphasized that the elections present a formidable challenge, especially with the chief minister's seat at stake. However, he's less concerned about AAP’s decision regarding Arvind Kejriwal's candidacy, focusing instead on broader issues rather than confronting an individual.
Reflecting on the decade since the emergence of a new political party in Delhi, Dikshit criticized its lack of genuine work and clean politics, alleging that they inherited a developed state and squandered its potential. He advocates for a Congress-led government prioritizing public welfare and true development.
