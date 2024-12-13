Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Govt's Privatization Push at Parliament Meeting

Rahul Gandhi accused the Indian government of privatizing profitable Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) during a meeting in Delhi. The Congress leader claims national assets are being handed to select capitalists and vowed to oppose these policies. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge noted misuse of autonomous bodies ahead of a key parliamentary debate.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Govt's Privatization Push at Parliament Meeting
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique of the government's privatization policy, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the central government of intending to privatize even profitable Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). This statement followed a meeting held at the Parliament Complex in New Delhi on Friday, attended by individuals associated with PSUs.

Criticizing the government, Gandhi alleged that national assets were being redistributed to a 'select group of capitalists'. The criticisms were also echoed in a post on the Congress party's official handle. The post highlighted the party's continued efforts to oppose these privatization moves both inside Parliament and on the streets.

Additionally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concerns over the misuse of autonomous bodies, flagging governance issues ahead of a constitutional debate in the Lok Sabha. The debate is part of a special session commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, with several leaders, including newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expected to participate.

