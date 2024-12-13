BJP Lauds 'One Nation One Election' Bill for Political Stability
BJP's CR Kesavan applauded the 'One Nation One Election' bill, asserting it would restore constitutional integrity and boost governance. Criticizing Congress for past disruptions, he highlighted broad political support for synchronized elections, emphasizing reduced electoral costs and enhanced voter participation.
The Union Cabinet's decision to approve the 'One Nation One Election' bill has been met with applause from CR Kesavan, National Spokesperson of the BJP, who described it as a transformative step towards restoring constitutional integrity. Kesavan insisted that the move is pivotal for every Indian and should be welcomed nationwide.
Highlighting the benefits of synchronized elections, Kesavan argued it would increase voter turnout, promote political stability, and ensure better governance by eliminating black money's influence. He also criticized the Congress party's opposition, pointing out that the high-level committee led by Ram Nath Kovind had consulted 32 political parties who largely supported the initiative.
Kesavan accused the Congress party of disrupting the electoral cycle between 1966 and 1977, by frequently toppling state governments. He recalled that during Indira Gandhi's leadership, state assemblies were dismissed 37 times, and their terms were curtailed in 1970. He criticized the extension of assembly and parliamentary tenures during the emergency without elections, a move he deemed unconstitutional.
