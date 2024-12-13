Clash in Rajya Sabha: Fiery Exchanges Over No-Confidence Motion

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated proceedings as a verbal clash ensued between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over a no-confidence motion. The motion, introduced by the INDIA bloc, led to extensive disruptions, forcing the adjournment until December 16.

Chairman Dhankhar criticized the opposition, emphasizing his commitment to the nation, and accused them of constitutional disrespect. 'As a farmer's son, I refuse to show weakness,' he asserted while criticizing the motives behind the motion.

Kharge retorted, denouncing Dhankhar's comments and asserting their right to demand accountability. He claimed the Chair encouraged partisanship and resisted any attempt to glorify the leadership. The INDIA bloc insists their move is a bid to protect democracy during the ongoing winter parliamentary session set to conclude on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)