Delhi Court Relief for Kharge: No FIR Over Rally Remarks
A Delhi court has refused to register an FIR against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for remarks made against Prime Minister Modi during an election rally. The court observed that there was no need for police investigation as the complaint was not complex and all evidence was available to the complainant.
A Delhi court has provided relief to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by declining to direct police to file an FIR against him. The case revolves around Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a political rally in Karnataka on April 27, 2023.
The court, led by judicial magistrate Chatinder Singh, acknowledged the complaint but noted that the evidence was within the complainant's grasp, negating the necessity for a police investigation. The court stated that the material needed was not technical or complex, making a police inquiry under Section 156(3) of the CrPC unwarranted.
The court further observed no need for custodial interrogation of Kharge, dismissing the complaint. It left the complainant with the option to present pre-summoning evidence and stated that if investigational requirements arose later, provisions under Section 202 CrPC could be explored.
