Blinken Pushes for Hamas to Agree on Gaza Ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a move to foster peace, underscored the need for Palestinian militant group Hamas to consent to a Gaza ceasefire agreement. He conveyed this urgency during talks with Turkey's President and Foreign Minister on Friday.

After meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Blinken reiterated the importance of Hamas agreeing to the Gaza ceasefire. He engaged with both President Erdogan and Minister Fidan, advocating for a solution to the ongoing conflict.

Recognizing Turkey's potential influence, Blinken expressed appreciation for Turkey's role in using its leverage with Hamas. He emphasized the importance of bringing this conflict to a peaceful conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)