China's Sweeping Crackdown on Soccer Corruption

Du Zhaocai, the ex-deputy head of China's General Administration of Sport, recently received a 14-year prison term accompanied by a fine of 4 million yuan for accepting bribes, according to Chinese state media. This is a significant development in the ongoing fight against corruption within the nation's soccer industry.

The ruling is part of a larger strategy by the Chinese government to root out corruption from the sport. It's seen as a major step to restore integrity in Chinese soccer, which has been plagued by allegations of misconduct and financial irregularities.

On the same day, former Everton midfielder and Chinese national team coach, Li Tie, faced a 20-year sentence for both giving and receiving bribes. The crackdown has sent shockwaves through the Chinese soccer community, highlighting the government's commitment to cleanse the sport.

