Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Impactful Parliamentary Debut

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a strong maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, impressing senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Addressing the BJP's constitutional changes over the past decade, Vadra urged the discussion to focus on current times. Tharoor praised her maturity and impactful delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable first appearance in the Lok Sabha, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra impressed both supporters and critics on Friday. Her speech, hailed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, did not echo the sentiments of a newcomer; instead, she presented a measured, thoughtful critique of the government's focus on historical achievements rather than current issues.

Addressing a debate on the Constitution, Vadra emphasized its role as a guardian of justice, unity, and freedom of expression, criticizing the ruling party for attempts to undermine these principles over the past decade. Her assertive remarks highlighted concerns that without the Lok Sabha's electoral results, significant constitutional changes might have ensued.

Tharoor praised Vadra's thoughtful delivery, noting her ability to balance passion and rationality in her debut address. He remarked on her ability to counter Union Minister Rajnath Singh's attacks on Congress history by urging a focus on the present. Her speech resonated as a call for transparency and accountability from the government, signaling her emerging role in the parliamentary arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

