Left Menu

Maharashtra Unrest: Vandalism Sparks Violent Protests

In Maharashtra's Parbhani city, protests erupted following the vandalism of a Constitution replica. The unrest led to the arrest of 51 individuals and registration of three cases. Tensions arise as political leader Sanjay Jadhav criticizes the BJP's response. The city remains under prohibitory orders to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:46 IST
Maharashtra Unrest: Vandalism Sparks Violent Protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Parbhani city, at least 51 individuals have been arrested in connection with violent protests sparked by the vandalism of a Constitution replica, the police confirmed on Friday.

The protests escalated in central Maharashtra after a glass-enclosed model of the Constitution near Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue was damaged on December 10. A bandh to protest the incident spiraled into violence, with mobs setting fires and damaging property including shops, vehicles, and the district collector's office.

Authorities have registered three cases related to the violence as investigations continue, aided by video evidence. Though calm has been restored, prohibitory orders remain in place to prevent gatherings exceeding five people. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav criticized the BJP, questioning the absence of its leaders during the unrest and urging support for victims of the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024