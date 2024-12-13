Maharashtra Unrest: Vandalism Sparks Violent Protests

In Maharashtra's Parbhani city, at least 51 individuals have been arrested in connection with violent protests sparked by the vandalism of a Constitution replica, the police confirmed on Friday.

The protests escalated in central Maharashtra after a glass-enclosed model of the Constitution near Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue was damaged on December 10. A bandh to protest the incident spiraled into violence, with mobs setting fires and damaging property including shops, vehicles, and the district collector's office.

Authorities have registered three cases related to the violence as investigations continue, aided by video evidence. Though calm has been restored, prohibitory orders remain in place to prevent gatherings exceeding five people. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav criticized the BJP, questioning the absence of its leaders during the unrest and urging support for victims of the violence.

