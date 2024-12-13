Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Eroding Minority Rights
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, accused the government of reducing minorities to second-class citizens. He highlighted issues such as erosion of constitutional rights, economic disparities, and manipulation of elections. Yadav stressed the need for a caste survey and criticised the government's handling of border security.
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, accused the government on Friday of reducing minorities, especially Muslims, to "second-grade" citizens and claimed their rights and properties are being systematically eroded.
During a Lok Sabha debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Yadav criticised the government for fostering inequality and neglecting the constitutional rights of marginalized communities.
Yadav also criticised the government's border policies and highlighted economic disparities affecting the underprivileged, alleging election manipulation through fear and administrative overreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
