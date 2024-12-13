Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Eroding Minority Rights

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, accused the government of reducing minorities to second-class citizens. He highlighted issues such as erosion of constitutional rights, economic disparities, and manipulation of elections. Yadav stressed the need for a caste survey and criticised the government's handling of border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:02 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Eroding Minority Rights
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, accused the government on Friday of reducing minorities, especially Muslims, to "second-grade" citizens and claimed their rights and properties are being systematically eroded.

During a Lok Sabha debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Yadav criticised the government for fostering inequality and neglecting the constitutional rights of marginalized communities.

Yadav also criticised the government's border policies and highlighted economic disparities affecting the underprivileged, alleging election manipulation through fear and administrative overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024