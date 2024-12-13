Rajnath Singh Critiques Congress on Constitutional Allegiance
In a scathing critique, Rajnath Singh, a senior leader of the BJP, has accused Congress of consistently choosing power over constitutional values. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a two-day debate on India's constitutional history, Singh lambasted the opposition for undermining institutional autonomy.
Singh charged the Congress with amending the Constitution with mal-intent during its power to consolidate control. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to the Constitution, citing measures such as granting constitutional status to backward commissions and repealing Article 370 as examples of their dedication.
The defense minister acknowledged contributions from lesser-discussed figures in the Constitution's framing, including women, and highlighted the Modi government's adherence to constitutional principles, defending it against what he termed Congress's historical overreach.
