Left Menu

Political Tensions: Splitting NCP's Power Hold

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena accuses BJP of pushing NCP leaders Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar to fracture Sharad Pawar's NCP faction to meet a ministerial quota. The situation intensifies as Ajit Pawar meets national leaders, fueling speculations of alliances and political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:27 IST
Political Tensions: Splitting NCP's Power Hold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), accused the BJP of coercing Nationalist Congress Party figures Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar to dismantle Sharad Pawar's controlled NCP. The motive, he asserted, was to position five NCP MPs within the ruling NDA's framework to secure a Union Cabinet role.

Raut emphasized the relentless efforts of Sharad Pawar, 84, to keep his party unified amidst alleged splits. He criticized those considering leaving the opposition party, suggesting such moves reveal disloyalty not just to Pawar but to the spirit of Maharashtra itself.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's recent meetings with Prime Minister Modi and other top officials in Delhi add intrigue, sparking rumors of potential re-alignments. State NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil dismissed media rumors about his party's potential shift to the BJP camp as mere fabrications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024