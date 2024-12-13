Political Tensions: Splitting NCP's Power Hold
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena accuses BJP of pushing NCP leaders Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar to fracture Sharad Pawar's NCP faction to meet a ministerial quota. The situation intensifies as Ajit Pawar meets national leaders, fueling speculations of alliances and political maneuvers.
Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), accused the BJP of coercing Nationalist Congress Party figures Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar to dismantle Sharad Pawar's controlled NCP. The motive, he asserted, was to position five NCP MPs within the ruling NDA's framework to secure a Union Cabinet role.
Raut emphasized the relentless efforts of Sharad Pawar, 84, to keep his party unified amidst alleged splits. He criticized those considering leaving the opposition party, suggesting such moves reveal disloyalty not just to Pawar but to the spirit of Maharashtra itself.
Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's recent meetings with Prime Minister Modi and other top officials in Delhi add intrigue, sparking rumors of potential re-alignments. State NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil dismissed media rumors about his party's potential shift to the BJP camp as mere fabrications.
