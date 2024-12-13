Maharashtra Govt. Cabinet Expansion Set for December 15
The BJP-led Maharashtra government is set to expand its cabinet on December 15, ahead of the winter session of the state legislature starting December 16 in Nagpur. Approximately 30 ministers will be sworn in. This follows Devendra Fadnavis's oath as Chief Minister on December 5, alongside deputies from Shiv Sena and NCP.
The Maharashtra government, led by the BJP, is poised for a cabinet expansion on December 15. This strategic move comes just ahead of the winter session of the state legislature, scheduled to commence on December 16 in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital.
Official sources confirmed that around 30 ministers are expected to take the oath of office during the ceremony. This development follows the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, alongside Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar from NCP, on December 5 in Mumbai.
The cabinet expansion would bring the council of ministers closer to its maximum capacity of 43, including the Chief Minister, strengthening the ruling party's governance structure in Maharashtra.
