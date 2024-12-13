Serbia Stands in Unity: Justice Demands After Tragic Collapse
Serbia witnesses poignant anti-government protests following a tragic canopy collapse that resulted in 15 deaths. Citizens express dissent through silent traffic blockades, highlighting broader discontent with President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. The protests have sparked nationwide participation, including university students, farmers, and actors demanding accountability and democratic change.
13-12-2024
- Serbia
In Serbia, a somber 15-minute silence marked ongoing anti-government protests after a canopy collapse in the north killed 15 people.
Protests have included regular traffic blockades since November 1, strategically timed to the moment of the tragic event. Protesters, some with red-painted gloves, signify their call for accountability.
President Aleksandar Vucic's increasingly autocratic rule faces public scrutiny, with protests driven by wider demands for democratic reforms.
