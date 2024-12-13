Serbia Stands in Unity: Justice Demands After Tragic Collapse

In Serbia, a somber 15-minute silence marked ongoing anti-government protests after a canopy collapse in the north killed 15 people.

Protests have included regular traffic blockades since November 1, strategically timed to the moment of the tragic event. Protesters, some with red-painted gloves, signify their call for accountability.

President Aleksandar Vucic's increasingly autocratic rule faces public scrutiny, with protests driven by wider demands for democratic reforms.

