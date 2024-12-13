Left Menu

Serbia Stands in Unity: Justice Demands After Tragic Collapse

Serbia witnesses poignant anti-government protests following a tragic canopy collapse that resulted in 15 deaths. Citizens express dissent through silent traffic blockades, highlighting broader discontent with President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. The protests have sparked nationwide participation, including university students, farmers, and actors demanding accountability and democratic change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In Serbia, a somber 15-minute silence marked ongoing anti-government protests after a canopy collapse in the north killed 15 people.

Protests have included regular traffic blockades since November 1, strategically timed to the moment of the tragic event. Protesters, some with red-painted gloves, signify their call for accountability.

President Aleksandar Vucic's increasingly autocratic rule faces public scrutiny, with protests driven by wider demands for democratic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

