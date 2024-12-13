Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Impeachment Notice Against Rajya Sabha Chairman

Amid rising political tensions, a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has stirred controversy. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar defended the motion, emphasizing constitutional rights, while Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge criticized bias in the Parliament. Dhankhar expressed disappointment, accusing the opposition of deviating from constitutional provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:02 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Impeachment Notice Against Rajya Sabha Chairman
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within Indian politics, the Congress-led opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, prompting widespread discourse on constitutional adherence and political motives. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar defended the move, asserting no individual is beyond constitutional scrutiny.

Amidst the unfolding drama, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Dhankhar's impartiality, likening his role to that of an umpire who should maintain neutrality. Kharge expressed discontent over perceived biases during parliamentary sessions, as microphones were allegedly silenced during opposition speeches.

Reacting to the opposition's actions, Dhankhar conveyed disappointment, highlighting a campaign targeting his chairman position and accusing the opposition of straying from constitutional protocols. He emphasized the constitutional right to bring a motion while questioning the adherence to procedural norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024