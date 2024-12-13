Political Tensions Rise Over Impeachment Notice Against Rajya Sabha Chairman
Amid rising political tensions, a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has stirred controversy. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar defended the motion, emphasizing constitutional rights, while Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge criticized bias in the Parliament. Dhankhar expressed disappointment, accusing the opposition of deviating from constitutional provisions.
In a significant development within Indian politics, the Congress-led opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, prompting widespread discourse on constitutional adherence and political motives. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar defended the move, asserting no individual is beyond constitutional scrutiny.
Amidst the unfolding drama, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Dhankhar's impartiality, likening his role to that of an umpire who should maintain neutrality. Kharge expressed discontent over perceived biases during parliamentary sessions, as microphones were allegedly silenced during opposition speeches.
Reacting to the opposition's actions, Dhankhar conveyed disappointment, highlighting a campaign targeting his chairman position and accusing the opposition of straying from constitutional protocols. He emphasized the constitutional right to bring a motion while questioning the adherence to procedural norms.
