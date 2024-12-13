Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Urges Caution on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced the National Conference's need for a thorough discussion on the 'one nation, one election' bill before voting. He has expressed concern over the swift passing of significant bills and defended his decision to revive the historical 'darbar' move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of a comprehensive debate on the 'one nation, one election' bill before it goes to vote. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah highlighted the need for open discussion in Parliament as the National Conference is yet to finalize its stance on the proposed legislation.

The bill was approved by the Union cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to align Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Abdullah expressed concerns over rushed legislative decisions, referring to the 2019 bill related to Article 370 and Jammu & Kashmir's status as a Union Territory, which quickly passed with minimal debate.

Addressing local issues, Abdullah announced efforts to clarify business rules for his administration and justified reviving the historic 'darbar' move, halted by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Criticizing the BJP's governance, he pledged to rectify perceived injustices in Jammu, including the state's historical practices and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

