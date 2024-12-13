Middle East Diplomacy: Blinken's Mission for Stability in Syria

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, is continuing diplomatic efforts to bolster a peaceful political transition in Syria by unifying Middle Eastern countries.

In a significant meeting with Turkey's foreign minister after discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Blinken seeks to persuade Turkey to align with international consensus to avoid Syria from further devolving into chaos. This marks Blinken's 12th visit to the region since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, although his first since Syrian President Bashar Assad's removal.

Amid this geopolitical engagement, the Biden administration expresses concerns over a potential power vacuum in Syria exacerbating regional instability and allowing the Islamic State to reassert its influence.

